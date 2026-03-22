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Fran Gardner's avatar
Fran Gardner
2d

Not often does a piece of writing change my thinking, maybe my life. That beige is not a boring, limited concept is mind-expanding. I’ve been looking through old Gourmet magazines, and there’s a story in 1976, maybe September, about Morocco. It has an evocative Ronny Jacques photo of vendors seated on the ground with piles of untreated wool. That’s beige!

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Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
2d

One of my favs!!!! Happy almost 2 years 💘

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