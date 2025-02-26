Big News on My 50th Birthday! 🎉

This morning, as I step into a new decade, I woke up to the most incredible birthday surprise—my debut book, Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Mystery, and the Currents That Carry You Home, is officially available for pre-order!

And because I wouldn’t be here without you—this incredible Unfixed community—my wonderful publisher, Empress Editions, is offering a 20% discount + free shipping (US) for everyone who pre-orders the hardcover before March 3rd. You’ll need to use two codes: NI9HWWU for free shipping and then 6JQY6FL for 20% off at their checkout.

✨ Bonus for early birds: You’ll also receive an autographed bookplate (warning: my signature is a little… let’s call it expressive!).

For my international friends, the ebook is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple with other retailers, including hardcovers and paperback coming soon—I’ll keep you posted.

Thank you for being part of this journey with me. This book is for all of us who have ever felt untethered, uncertain, yet still are finding our way home. Your support means the world. Let’s get this book out into the world together!

Pre-order Unfixed now!

With gratitude and birthday joy,

Kimberly

With ever-in-awe gratitude to my husband Dave for this stunner cover

