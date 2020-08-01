Unfixed

Ep. 8: Responding to a Loved Ones' Diagnosis
Kimberly Warner
Aug 01, 2020

Receiving a diagnosis is equally as difficult for those who love us. In this episode, we speak with two caregivers who provide their perspectives on what it was like to get that diagnosis for their child, how they initially responded, and how they went on to find community and care for themselves so they could be the best caregiver possible. We also speak with a licensed mental health counselor who talks with us about how any caregiver can address feelings of helplessness, how to support a loved one effectively, and the importance of practicing self-care to avoid burnout.

