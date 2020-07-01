Unfixed

Ep 7: Turning Diagnosis into Purpose
Jul 01, 2020

What does it take to own our illness? Why are some people more able to transform a not-so-great situation into something inspiring? In this episode, we speak with three guests who have been able to take their diagnoses and make the most of them to help themselves and others. We also speak with a clinical psychologist who specializes in the characteristic all three guests share – resilience – and who helps us understand the ways we accept our flaws and doubts in order to change the way we see ourselves and ultimately thrive with chronic illness

