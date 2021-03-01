Unfixed

Unfixed Podcast
Ep. 7 The Trauma Link with Veronique Mead and Kristy Boyd
Ep. 7 The Trauma Link with Veronique Mead and Kristy Boyd

Kimberly Warner
Mar 01, 2021

Life is traumatic. But some of us get an extra whopping dose of it, especially before we've learned tools to help us navigate. In this episode, our guests explore the connection between the nervous system and chronic illness – how being stuck in fight, flight or freeze can lead to long-term physiological consequences. Former family physician and trauma specialist Veronique Mead and trauma survivor Kristy Boyd share their research and personal stories living with chronic illness, illustrating that it's not "all in your head." Together they explore the nuances and types of triggering events that can reawaken early physiological patterns and how to befriend our way to a healthier life, despite traumatic events.

