Ep. 6 The Curing-Coping Continuum with Tessa Miller and Zoe Miller
Kimberly Warner
Feb 15, 2021

Tessa and Zoe don't just share the same last name. At only 9 years old, Zoe "pooped in a blender" to save her aunt Tessa's life via fecal transplant. Today, Zoe is a high school student with her sights set on medical school alongside managing her own disability of hearing loss, and Tessa just published her first book that offers solidarity and wisdom from her rollercoaster ride with Crohn's disease. In this episode, Tessa and Zoe open up about their donor-recipient relationship, the deep insights they've gleaned from each other's physical challenges, and the fine line patients walk in not over-identifying with their disease while not living in denial of it. They discuss how acceptance ebbs and flows in their lives, at times leaning more into fixing, and late-night doom scrolling, while at other times embracing what is and advocating for what's right.

