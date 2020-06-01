Unfixed

Ep 6: Love, Relationship, Illness and Disability
Kimberly Warner
Jun 01, 2020

Whether you're in a relationship or not, you know the unique challenges of finding and maintaining partnership when living with an illness or disability. From the way we see ourselves, to the way others see us, love is both a personal and interpersonal experience. Many find themselves unattractive, burdensome, or unworthy of this basic human need when seeking a companion. Others struggle to communicate effectively while in a relationship. In this episode, we present you with all angles by sharing stories of those in relationship and out. Our guests touch on the ways expectation, communication, trust, and self-worth play into seeking and sustaining a healthy relationship despite illness, disability, or caregiving. We also speak with a couples' therapist who explains the science behind relationships, advice for those looking for a relationship, and ways to ensure your current relationship is equipped to deal with adversity.

