Ep. 5 Athletes and Adversity with Todd Vogt and Susan Wood

Todd is a competitive rower who medaled at the US National Championships and is now training to qualify for the 2021 Paralympics. Susan is also a competitive rower, became an Olympic coach in 2004 and also a photographer and painter. Susan is also a competitive rower, became an Olympic coach in 2004 and also a photographer and painter. They currently share most days together in training. They were also both diagnosed a few years ago with degenerative diseases. Todd is learning to strike the balance between toughness and rest… something that has taken on new meaning post-Parkinson's. And Susan, as his coach, looks to find workarounds to the challenges his body presents while learning to adapt to her own limitations with Multiple Sclerosis. The two seasoned athletes explore how training fits into life with chronic illness, how the meaning of strength has changed for them, and how all of us can adapt and find creative solutions to life's obstacles.
Unfixed Podcast
Unfixed: The Podcast
What if the very thing that unmoored you became the thread that held you together?
Unfixed is a podcast about living—and learning to love—the question. In each season, we explore the unpredictable terrain of adversity, creativity, and transformation through intimate, unguarded conversations with people who are reshaping their lives in the wake of what they didn't choose.
Season One pairs individuals living with chronic illness or disability with artists, clinicians, and thinkers who bring their own experience of challenge to the table. These duets are invitations to listen with curiosity and compassion, revealing how presence—not perfection—makes a life powerful.
Season Two ventures into the literary world of Substack, where Kimberly Warner speaks with writers whose fiction, memoir, and essays illuminate the "unfixed" condition in its many forms—grief, gender, aging, family rupture, economic uncertainty, and environmental collapse. Together, they unearth the wisdom hidden inside complexity and remind us that the mess is often the message.
Season Three introduces Unfixed: Uncut—shorter, spontaneous conversations recorded live. In just 30 minutes, guests respond to one central inquiry: What's something in your life that's come undone—and how might it be exactly what you needed?
