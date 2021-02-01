Unfixed

Ep. 5 Athletes and Adversity with Todd Vogt and Susan Wood
Feb 01, 2021

Todd is a competitive rower who medaled at the US National Championships and is now training to qualify for the 2021 Paralympics. Susan is also a competitive rower, became an Olympic coach in 2004 and also a photographer and painter. Susan is also a competitive rower, became an Olympic coach in 2004 and also a photographer and painter. They currently share most days together in training. They were also both diagnosed a few years ago with degenerative diseases. Todd is learning to strike the balance between toughness and rest… something that has taken on new meaning post-Parkinson's. And Susan, as his coach, looks to find workarounds to the challenges his body presents while learning to adapt to her own limitations with Multiple Sclerosis. The two seasoned athletes explore how training fits into life with chronic illness, how the meaning of strength has changed for them, and how all of us can adapt and find creative solutions to life's obstacles.

