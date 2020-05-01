Unfixed

Ep. 5: Art, Creative Expression, and Coping
Kimberly Warner
May 01, 2020

At some point, we've all experienced how art can transform our state of mind. Whether it is through painting, poetry, or pottery, art is one of the oldest tools for soothing our souls and communicating. In this episode, we share the stories of three artists who use art to cope with chronic illness and channel their feelings in a variety of ways. We later speak with an art therapist who discusses the therapeutic nature of creative expression, how art-making helps us be more present, and why it is such a powerful tool for those living with health challenges and caregivers.

