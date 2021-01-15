Ep. 4 Strength in Sharing with Dr. Annie Brewster and Rachelle Alford

Dr. Annie Brewster is an internal medicine doctor, founder of Health Story Collaborative and professor at Harvard. Rachelle Alford is a former ER nurse, dancer and artist. Both live with chronic illnesses. Both strongly believe in the transformational power of sharing one's story. Story-telling heals. And by healing, we mean it empowers, connects and helps us find purpose and meaning through some of the hardest of times. When a doctor delivers a diagnosis, it's usually the end of the story. But for the patient, a diagnosis is just the starting point. A patient must walk away and begin the long, winding journey of integrating this diagnosis into their life, relationships and identity. In this episode, Annie and Rachelle explore the power of patient narrative from the perspective as patients and as providers. Through sharing their health narratives and encouraging others to do so, they explore how they are turning their messes into messages, the barriers to listening and sharing in our current healthcare system, and how the process of story-telling helps us identify and articulate the new-found strengths and perspectives that are born from our brokenness. Research shows that storytelling is healing for both story sharers and listeners. The trials we endure could be someone else's survival guide and ultimately remind us all that we are not alone.
Unfixed Podcast
Unfixed: The Podcast
What if the very thing that unmoored you became the thread that held you together?
Unfixed is a podcast about living—and learning to love—the question. In each season, we explore the unpredictable terrain of adversity, creativity, and transformation through intimate, unguarded conversations with people who are reshaping their lives in the wake of what they didn't choose.
Season One pairs individuals living with chronic illness or disability with artists, clinicians, and thinkers who bring their own experience of challenge to the table. These duets are invitations to listen with curiosity and compassion, revealing how presence—not perfection—makes a life powerful.
Season Two ventures into the literary world of Substack, where Kimberly Warner speaks with writers whose fiction, memoir, and essays illuminate the "unfixed" condition in its many forms—grief, gender, aging, family rupture, economic uncertainty, and environmental collapse. Together, they unearth the wisdom hidden inside complexity and remind us that the mess is often the message.
Season Three introduces Unfixed: Uncut—shorter, spontaneous conversations recorded live. In just 30 minutes, guests respond to one central inquiry: What's something in your life that's come undone—and how might it be exactly what you needed?
