Ep 4: Coronavirus as a Catalyst for Calm
Apr 01, 2020

We made this special episode in an effort to support our community through the many changes and challenging emotions the COVID-19 outbreak stirs up. Pre-existing health conditions, accessibility, and caring for others have been central themes of the coronavirus pandemic. Those most vulnerable (or caring for those most vulnerable) are taking great precaution, and are faced with great fear and frustration. In this episode, we provide you with an outlook on managing that fear – one that might allow us to see the coronavirus as a catalyst for slowing down, stepping back, and prioritizing self-care. We virtually sat down with Dr. Selma Nemer, a clinical psychologist with a wonderful perspective on the many ways this pandemic can ease our health and play a role in healing, both personally and globally. Dr. Nemer closes the episode with a helpful exercise of deep meditative breathing to start easing anxiety and boosting our immune systems.

