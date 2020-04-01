Ep 4: Coronavirus as a Catalyst for Calm

We made this special episode in an effort to support our community through the many changes and challenging emotions the COVID-19 outbreak stirs up. Pre-existing health conditions, accessibility, and caring for others have been central themes of the coronavirus pandemic. Those most vulnerable (or caring for those most vulnerable) are taking great precaution, and are faced with great fear and frustration. In this episode, we provide you with an outlook on managing that fear – one that might allow us to see the coronavirus as a catalyst for slowing down, stepping back, and prioritizing self-care. We virtually sat down with Dr. Selma Nemer, a clinical psychologist with a wonderful perspective on the many ways this pandemic can ease our health and play a role in healing, both personally and globally. Dr. Nemer closes the episode with a helpful exercise of deep meditative breathing to start easing anxiety and boosting our immune systems.
Unfixed Podcast
Unfixed: The Podcast
What if the very thing that unmoored you became the thread that held you together?
Unfixed is a podcast about living—and learning to love—the question. In each season, we explore the unpredictable terrain of adversity, creativity, and transformation through intimate, unguarded conversations with people who are reshaping their lives in the wake of what they didn't choose.
Season One pairs individuals living with chronic illness or disability with artists, clinicians, and thinkers who bring their own experience of challenge to the table. These duets are invitations to listen with curiosity and compassion, revealing how presence—not perfection—makes a life powerful.
Season Two ventures into the literary world of Substack, where Kimberly Warner speaks with writers whose fiction, memoir, and essays illuminate the "unfixed" condition in its many forms—grief, gender, aging, family rupture, economic uncertainty, and environmental collapse. Together, they unearth the wisdom hidden inside complexity and remind us that the mess is often the message.
Season Three introduces Unfixed: Uncut—shorter, spontaneous conversations recorded live. In just 30 minutes, guests respond to one central inquiry: What's something in your life that's come undone—and how might it be exactly what you needed?
