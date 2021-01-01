Unfixed

Ep. 3 Humor and Healing with Joel Goodman and Jeneye Abele
Jan 01, 2021

After being diagnosed with transverse myelitis, CEO of the Argosy Foundation, Jeneye Abele, turned to comedy as a lifeline while adapting to the unpredictable and demanding nature of her medical condition. Like a magic pill, she finds laughter helps her transcend physical discomfort. In this episode, she talks with Dr. Joel Goodman, Founder and Director of the HUMOR Project, about how laughter can help carry us through the most difficult times. Together, they reflect on how an attitude of humor doesn't mean you have to be a comedian. The simple act of choosing to laugh at ourselves and see things with childlike curiosity and light-heartedness can give us perspective on otherwise overwhelming situations. Positive humor connects us, builds confidence and has various healing properties. And bonus, it just feels darn good to laugh.

