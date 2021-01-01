Ep. 3 Humor and Healing with Joel Goodman and Jeneye Abele

After being diagnosed with transverse myelitis, CEO of the Argosy Foundation, Jeneye Abele, turned to comedy as a lifeline while adapting to the unpredictable and demanding nature of her medical condition. Like a magic pill, she finds laughter helps her transcend physical discomfort. In this episode, she talks with Dr. Joel Goodman, Founder and Director of the HUMOR Project, about how laughter can help carry us through the most difficult times. Together, they reflect on how an attitude of humor doesn't mean you have to be a comedian. The simple act of choosing to laugh at ourselves and see things with childlike curiosity and light-heartedness can give us perspective on otherwise overwhelming situations. Positive humor connects us, builds confidence and has various healing properties. And bonus, it just feels darn good to laugh.
Unfixed Podcast
Unfixed: The Podcast
What if the very thing that unmoored you became the thread that held you together?
Unfixed is a podcast about living—and learning to love—the question. In each season, we explore the unpredictable terrain of adversity, creativity, and transformation through intimate, unguarded conversations with people who are reshaping their lives in the wake of what they didn't choose.
Season One pairs individuals living with chronic illness or disability with artists, clinicians, and thinkers who bring their own experience of challenge to the table. These duets are invitations to listen with curiosity and compassion, revealing how presence—not perfection—makes a life powerful.
Season Two ventures into the literary world of Substack, where Kimberly Warner speaks with writers whose fiction, memoir, and essays illuminate the "unfixed" condition in its many forms—grief, gender, aging, family rupture, economic uncertainty, and environmental collapse. Together, they unearth the wisdom hidden inside complexity and remind us that the mess is often the message.
Season Three introduces Unfixed: Uncut—shorter, spontaneous conversations recorded live. In just 30 minutes, guests respond to one central inquiry: What's something in your life that's come undone—and how might it be exactly what you needed?
