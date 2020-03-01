Unfixed

Unfixed

Unfixed
Unfixed Podcast
Ep 3: Compassion, Acceptance, and Our Health
0:00
-50:39

Ep 3: Compassion, Acceptance, and Our Health

Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Mar 01, 2020

Self-compassion has become a widely studied and embraced method of extending kindness not just toward our current circumstance, but toward ourselves while experiencing it. Self-compassion is an appealing practice for those living with illnesses and disabilities as it releases common criticisms, shame, and feelings of imperfection while building a sense of understanding and acceptance. For caregivers, self-compassion helps avoid burnout, in effect nurturing the relationships with those we care for. In this episode, we speak with three guests who found the benefits of compassion during their journeys with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), Multiple Sclerosis, and caring for a loved one with Lyme Disease and chronic pain. We also speak with Dr. Ann Saffi Biasetti, a somatic psychotherapist using the science of Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) to help soothe critical thoughts (especially towards our bodies) and reclaim a loving connection with ourselves. Ann closes this episode with a meditative self-compassion practice to start reducing inner criticism right now.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
