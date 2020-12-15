Webster dictionary defines sustenance as a "something that gives support, endurance, strength." In this episode, award-winning author and speaker Elissa Altman joins writer, speaker and disability advocate Elizabeth Jameson as they discuss the role of sustenance in their own lives. It is safe to say, this bedrock of support has been stripped from both of them in unique ways throughout their lives. Elizabeth, through the disease progression of MS that has her now living as a quadriplegic. And Elissa, through a contentious and traumatic relationship with her mother's mental illness. Together, they both reflect on what it takes to transform lack into abundance and bitterness into generosity of spirit.
Ep 2. Sustaining Ourselves, Sustaining Others with Elissa Altman and Elizabeth Jameson
Dec 15, 2020
Unfixed Podcast
Unfixed: The Podcast
What if the very thing that unmoored you became the thread that held you together?
Unfixed is a podcast about living—and learning to love—the question. In each season, we explore the unpredictable terrain of adversity, creativity, and transformation through intimate, unguarded conversations with people who are reshaping their lives in the wake of what they didn't choose.
Season One pairs individuals living with chronic illness or disability with artists, clinicians, and thinkers who bring their own experience of challenge to the table. These duets are invitations to listen with curiosity and compassion, revealing how presence—not perfection—makes a life powerful.
Season Two ventures into the literary world of Substack, where Kimberly Warner speaks with writers whose fiction, memoir, and essays illuminate the "unfixed" condition in its many forms—grief, gender, aging, family rupture, economic uncertainty, and environmental collapse. Together, they unearth the wisdom hidden inside complexity and remind us that the mess is often the message.
Season Three introduces Unfixed: Uncut—shorter, spontaneous conversations recorded live. In just 30 minutes, guests respond to one central inquiry: What's something in your life that's come undone—and how might it be exactly what you needed?
