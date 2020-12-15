Unfixed

Ep 2. Sustaining Ourselves, Sustaining Others with Elissa Altman and Elizabeth Jameson
Kimberly Warner
Dec 15, 2020

Webster dictionary defines sustenance as a "something that gives support, endurance, strength." In this episode, award-winning author and speaker Elissa Altman joins writer, speaker and disability advocate Elizabeth Jameson as they discuss the role of sustenance in their own lives. It is safe to say, this bedrock of support has been stripped from both of them in unique ways throughout their lives. Elizabeth, through the disease progression of MS that has her now living as a quadriplegic. And Elissa, through a contentious and traumatic relationship with her mother's mental illness. Together, they both reflect on what it takes to transform lack into abundance and bitterness into generosity of spirit.

