Ep. 2: Applying Mindfulness as Patient and Caregiver
Kimberly Warner
Feb 01, 2020

Hundreds of studies prove that the millennium-old practice of mindfulness positively impacts one's health, specifically for those with illnesses or caregiving responsibilities. In this episode, three guests share stories of how they turned to mindfulness to find peace with chronic migraine, chronic fatigue syndrome, and being a parent of a child with muscular dystrophy. Later you'll hear from a Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction teacher who explains how mindfulness works, the importance for those with health challenges, and how to incorporate it into your daily life.

