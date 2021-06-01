Ep. 13 Dads with Disability ft Anthony Sanchez and Brian Langhans

Dads are often likened to superheroes. Tireless providers and valiant protectors, they've rightfully earned the comparison. Some dads, however, are actual superheroes fighting battles every day. Single dad Anthony Sanchez visibly dons his cape, while dad Brian Langhans wears his costume underneath. Despite different journeys, both men uncovered their powers in a similar way – through a sudden, life-changing disability. Brian was diagnosed with Crohn's disease after a car accident, while Anthony was paralyzed from the chest down after a motorcycle accident. It was at rock bottom that they discovered inner strength and an outward purpose of being role models for their children. In this episode, Brian and Anthony discuss the steep learning curves that came with their disabilities. Brian had to learn how to balance fatherhood and work with an unpredictable body. Anthony had to figure out alternatives to once simple tasks from the confines of his wheelchair. Together the two discuss how a shift in mindset and the desire to be a role model for their children empowered them to turn their can'ts into cans. Anything is possible with a little faith, determination and most importantly, support. Even the greatest superheroes need help too.
Unfixed Podcast
Unfixed: The Podcast
What if the very thing that unmoored you became the thread that held you together?
Unfixed is a podcast about living—and learning to love—the question. In each season, we explore the unpredictable terrain of adversity, creativity, and transformation through intimate, unguarded conversations with people who are reshaping their lives in the wake of what they didn't choose.
Season One pairs individuals living with chronic illness or disability with artists, clinicians, and thinkers who bring their own experience of challenge to the table. These duets are invitations to listen with curiosity and compassion, revealing how presence—not perfection—makes a life powerful.
Season Two ventures into the literary world of Substack, where Kimberly Warner speaks with writers whose fiction, memoir, and essays illuminate the "unfixed" condition in its many forms—grief, gender, aging, family rupture, economic uncertainty, and environmental collapse. Together, they unearth the wisdom hidden inside complexity and remind us that the mess is often the message.
Season Three introduces Unfixed: Uncut—shorter, spontaneous conversations recorded live. In just 30 minutes, guests respond to one central inquiry: What's something in your life that's come undone—and how might it be exactly what you needed?
