Ep. 13 Dads with Disability ft Anthony Sanchez and Brian Langhans
Kimberly Warner
Jun 01, 2021

Dads are often likened to superheroes. Tireless providers and valiant protectors, they've rightfully earned the comparison. Some dads, however, are actual superheroes fighting battles every day. Single dad Anthony Sanchez visibly dons his cape, while dad Brian Langhans wears his costume underneath. Despite different journeys, both men uncovered their powers in a similar way – through a sudden, life-changing disability. Brian was diagnosed with Crohn's disease after a car accident, while Anthony was paralyzed from the chest down after a motorcycle accident. It was at rock bottom that they discovered inner strength and an outward purpose of being role models for their children. In this episode, Brian and Anthony discuss the steep learning curves that came with their disabilities. Brian had to learn how to balance fatherhood and work with an unpredictable body. Anthony had to figure out alternatives to once simple tasks from the confines of his wheelchair. Together the two discuss how a shift in mindset and the desire to be a role model for their children empowered them to turn their can'ts into cans. Anything is possible with a little faith, determination and most importantly, support. Even the greatest superheroes need help too.

