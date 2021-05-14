Unfixed

Unfixed

Unfixed
Unfixed Podcast
Ep. 12 Dismantling Stigma with Dawn Averitt and Melody Moezzi
0:00
-46:42

Ep. 12 Dismantling Stigma with Dawn Averitt and Melody Moezzi

Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
May 14, 2021

HIV/AIDS, mental illness, and activism. Three topics rooted in stigma that become more complex when they intersect with another taboo topic – women. Not many dare to step into these challenging arenas, but for two prolific activists, Dawn Averitt and Melody Moezzi, fighting for better care for women has been their life's work. In this episode, Dawn and Melody share their parallel journeys into activism. What started as a small flame at an early age ignited into full-blown passion for advocacy after they received life-changing diagnoses. Dawn was diagnosed with AIDS. Melody with Bipolar disorder. Both didn't have access to the proper care they needed and were forced to fight for it, turning their rage into action, developing needed programs, and raising awareness that has helped transform the lives of countless women living with HIV/AIDS and mental illness. Together, they discuss the importance of destigmatizing activism. They talk about how activism does not require big, heroic actions, but rather small steps that can create a ripple of change across our shared humanity.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kimberly Warner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture