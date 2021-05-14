Ep. 12 Dismantling Stigma with Dawn Averitt and Melody Moezzi

HIV/AIDS, mental illness, and activism. Three topics rooted in stigma that become more complex when they intersect with another taboo topic – women. Not many dare to step into these challenging arenas, but for two prolific activists, Dawn Averitt and Melody Moezzi, fighting for better care for women has been their life's work. In this episode, Dawn and Melody share their parallel journeys into activism. What started as a small flame at an early age ignited into full-blown passion for advocacy after they received life-changing diagnoses. Dawn was diagnosed with AIDS. Melody with Bipolar disorder. Both didn't have access to the proper care they needed and were forced to fight for it, turning their rage into action, developing needed programs, and raising awareness that has helped transform the lives of countless women living with HIV/AIDS and mental illness. Together, they discuss the importance of destigmatizing activism. They talk about how activism does not require big, heroic actions, but rather small steps that can create a ripple of change across our shared humanity.
Unfixed Podcast
Unfixed: The Podcast
What if the very thing that unmoored you became the thread that held you together?
Unfixed is a podcast about living—and learning to love—the question. In each season, we explore the unpredictable terrain of adversity, creativity, and transformation through intimate, unguarded conversations with people who are reshaping their lives in the wake of what they didn't choose.
Season One pairs individuals living with chronic illness or disability with artists, clinicians, and thinkers who bring their own experience of challenge to the table. These duets are invitations to listen with curiosity and compassion, revealing how presence—not perfection—makes a life powerful.
Season Two ventures into the literary world of Substack, where Kimberly Warner speaks with writers whose fiction, memoir, and essays illuminate the "unfixed" condition in its many forms—grief, gender, aging, family rupture, economic uncertainty, and environmental collapse. Together, they unearth the wisdom hidden inside complexity and remind us that the mess is often the message.
Season Three introduces Unfixed: Uncut—shorter, spontaneous conversations recorded live. In just 30 minutes, guests respond to one central inquiry: What's something in your life that's come undone—and how might it be exactly what you needed?
