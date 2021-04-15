Unfixed

Ep. 10 Approaching Terminal Illness with Openness with Pierre Zimmerman and Dylan Shanahan
Kimberly Warner
Apr 15, 2021

Most of us don't like to think about the end until we're forced to. In this episode, two men suddenly confronted with their own mortality talk about the grace they found on the other side of suffering. Dylan, a writer and Chinese medicine doctor, was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. Pierre, a Buddhist Chaplain specializing in end-of-life care, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Together, the two discuss the transformative growth and meaning they found when they learned to let go and embrace their circumstances. Sometimes the greatest lessons in life come from the greatest hardships; it's our choice whether we're open to receiving the beauty that blooms from pain.

Discussion about this episode

