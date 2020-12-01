Unfixed

Ep. 1 Intro to the Unfixed Community with Kimberly Warner
Kimberly Warner
Dec 01, 2020

Kimberly Warner is a filmmaker and the director/producer of the Unfixed documentary and award-winning docu-series. She is also the reason the Beyond My Battle Podcast now bears its new name – the Unfixed Podcast. In this episode, Kimberly talks about her journey living with a rare, neurological condition called Mal de Débarquement Syndrome. Mostly, we talk about why she needed to find others who were learning to thrive with their incurable conditions... and make a film about them.

