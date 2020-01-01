Unfixed

Ep. 1: Getting a Diagnosis and the Ways we Respond
Kimberly Warner
Jan 01, 2020

Anxiety. Sadness. Anger. Fear. Receiving a life-altering diagnosis is often accompanied by overwhelming emotions. In our first episode, you'll hear the stories of three guests who received the news of multiple sclerosis, retinitis pigmentosa, and Lyme disease with chronic pain, respectively. Our guests touch on how their diagnosis impacted everything from self-worth and identity, to relationships and new behavior. Later in this episode, you'll hear from a mental health professional who explains these responses, as well as the effectiveness of communication and supportive relationships during stressful times.

