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Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
6d

Amazing! What a froth* of friendships! 🩵

(*the new collective noun I just made up)

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1 reply by Kimberly Warner
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Tiffany Chu
7d

Such full months of wonderful news, Kimberly! I'm so happy you and your writing are being recognised more and more. 🩵

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1 reply by Kimberly Warner
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