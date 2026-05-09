It feels almost surreal (and giddy fun) to be sharing news of a second publication just months after my first.

There’s a beautiful new anthology coming into the world on June 28 that I’m honored to be part of: Relative Strangers: Inheritance, Identity, and the Meaning of Kinship, from ELJ Editions, lovingly curated by B.K. (Kate) Jackson. It gathers 28 voices circling the strange, tender terrain of family—what happens when someone once unknown turns out to be deeply, irrevocably yours. Stories of searching, of being found, of identities suddenly rearranging.

The essay I contributed to the anthology is titled Becoming Water. It begins with a literal convergence: my adoptive father’s ashes scattered in Lake Winnebago, traveling through rivers and locks and channels before eventually emptying into Lake Michigan, where my biological father’s bones rest beneath the water. In writing it, in living it, I’ve become the body of water too, the estuary where these two fathers and inheritances continue meeting inside me. I find myself returning again and again to the halocline, that trembling, sometimes turbulent, threshold where different waters touch without fully blending, where truth becomes its own kind of continuous motion.

Preorders are open now.

In this groundbreaking collection of essays, B.K. Jackson has assembled a group of writers who, while wildly different, share a profound truth in common—a truth that was kept from them all their lives. If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to have your life upended by a DNA discovery, as so many thousands of us have, this book is for you. If you’ve been affected by a DNA discovery that has brought you to your knees, run, don’t walk. Press this book into the hands of anyone who asks: “What difference does it make?” The answer to that question is in these pages. -Dani Shapiro, bestselling author

preorder today

And here’s a special one for your listening queue—my conversation on Fear Unzipped is now live. Hosted by Sandi Serling—podcast host turned new friend, someone I’m fairly certain is an angel—it lingers at the brittle edges of fear and keeps going, toward its fleshy center, where something vital and vibrant awaits. Together, we look at fear with fresh eyes, maybe not as something to clear away but an energy that unzips our conditioned layers, revealing something truer at its core. We wandered into some pretty tender places together. I’d love for you to listen.

Listen to the full podcast

And lastly, here are a few clips and photos from a full, heart-bursting weekend in NYC—Friday night celebrating with Eleanor Anstruther at her beautiful launch party with David Roberts and Debbie Roberts, and the Empress team, authors and friends Alisa Kennedy Jones Heather J Robertson Betsy Tong shannon kennedy Molly Zakoor Molly Moynahan Margie Zable Fisher Meg Oolders Beth Lisogorsky Elaine Wolff Julie Gabrielli Petra Khashoggi CAFÉ ANNE Isabel Cowles Murphy Adam Nathan Sophia Efthimiatou and Saturday at the Open Secrets Magazine conference, where I had the joy of joining three fellow memoirists Carla Sosenko Greta Morgan Jocelyn Jane Cox with fab moderator Melisse Gelula Memoiring Book Club to talk about living and writing beyond the traditional redemption arc.

And in between, so many moments that can’t be quantified—meeting fellow authors, feeling their genuine support, spending time with the publishing team, sniffing the NYC air and savoring her stench (all the more tolerable knowing I’d be back inside a grove of Doug Firs in less than 24 hours). A rare kind of trip where you realize your own journey is just one thread among many, all briefly crossing, making the whole thing feel a little more alive, a little more unforgettable.

From left to right: Moderator Melisse Gelula, authors Jocelyn Jane Cox, Greta Morgan, yours truly, Carla Sosenko. What a coven! Photo credit: Yoko Haraoka

From left to right: Open Secrets panel, Betsy Tong, Shannon Kennedy and me pre-breakfast bacon, David Roberts listening intently to Eleanor as she gracefully commands the room. Unfixed hanging out near Manboobs.

Empress team and authors! From left to right: Eleanor Anstruther, Betsy Tong, me, Alisa Kennedy Jones, Heather J. Robertson, Shannon Kennedy, Beth Lisogorsky, Meg Oolders, Elaine Wolf. An even bigger coven!

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