Well friends, my Unfixed baby has officially been in the world almost a week now, and I wanted to pause and remind you all how integral you’ve been to its success. Empress has been messaging me all week to say the sales are reaching National Bestseller levels… what the what? I don’t even know what that means, or how, or who—but it’s important to me that you know THIS NEVER WOULD’VE HAPPENED WITHOUT YOU. And not in a metaphorical, “I carry you in my heart” kind of way, but literally: your enthusiasm, efforts, and genuine encouragement helped raise the tide.

Isabel Cowles Murphy wrote a brilliant essay this week that’s stayed with me about the cringe of social media vanity—the constant broadcasting of our brand, the false self-importance. Prior to the release of Unfixed, I rarely (ever?) shared anything on social other than stories from the Unfixed community or photographs of Oregon forest trolls and cats. Dave rarely even made an appearance. So it was an awkward hurdle to submit to the marketing gods and begin posting #authorreadings #booktour #lookatme over the last month or so.

But once I hit send on that first “marketing” post, not once did it feel like marketing. It felt like celebration. A full-body romp for the magic of life and the community that makes it so, and Isabel helped me understand why. Eloquently, no less:

It’s a wholly different energy than aggrandizing ourselves just for the sake of it. I’m so grateful to have watched the way Unfixed has been brought into the world with grace, community and gratitude, which brings me to another idea: when we show up in authentic celebration of our work and of each other, it doesn’t inspire jealousy. It makes us ALL feel uplifted.

So cheers to every one of us today. To the grace none of us can claim but all of us can circulate, generated through real kindness, passed hand to hand, creating a field any one of us can tap into. Thank you for helping this book find its way. Thank you for riding the magic with me.

Now go tap into that field and see what wants to unfold in your own life.

PS. Since we're talking about the magic we create together, here's one tiny but mighty contribution: Would you take a moment to leave a quick review on Amazon and/or Goodreads and help widen our field?

