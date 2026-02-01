Unfixed

Unfixed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
2d

What an extraordinary development in your journey, Kim! I do believe that we serve nobody if we reject the joys and adventures along the way because others suffer - it's one thing to luxuriate in unearned riches, intentionally blind to others' misfortunes, quite another to know and carry compassion while following an opportunity to connect and enjoy a hard-earned success. 💛

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kimberly Warner
Ben Wakeman's avatar
Ben Wakeman
2d

I’m so happy to see so many wonderful things happening around this book for you, Kimberly. I echo with Troy said. You’re so deserving of the spotlight for all the work you’ve done with Unfixed and the light you continue to shine on others. Ride the wave!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kimberly Warner
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Warner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture